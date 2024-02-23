Charles Bloom Secondary reports students and staff are safe during Hold and Secure

Photo: SD 22 Hold and Secure at Charles Bloom "out of an abundance of caution"

UPDATE: 12:07 p.m.

District 22's Superintendent Christine Perkins describes the situation at Charles Bloom as "business as usual inside the school," during the Hold and Secure.

She says there are no updates other than "all are safe and calm."

Students and staff in the high school were placed on Hold and Secure just after 10:30 Friday morning and Supt. Perkins has no time line as to when it will be lifted.

ORIGINAL: 11:42 a.m.

Families of students attending Charles Bloom Secondary School in Lumby are being notified of a Hold and Secure.

An email sent out by School District 22, says the move is “in an abundance of caution while RCMP investigate a report.”

The notice which was sent out at 10:37, Friday morning also states all students and staff are safe but that students can not leave the building 'at this time.'

The email is signed by the high school's Principal, Josh Gutknecht, and promises there will be more information as it becomes available.