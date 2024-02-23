Two Vernon boys were awarded for their 'life-saving' actions

Photo: Chelsey Mutter Carson (left) and Benni (right) awarded BC EHS Good Samaritan award for life-saving actions

Two Vernon boys were honoured at their hockey practice for their “life-saving” actions life last year.

BC EHS was at Priest Valley Arena Thursday evening to honour Benji and Carson for helping a man having a medical emergency in October 2022.

“We were selling chocolate bars for a fundraiser for our hockey team, and we knocked on someone's door. Luckily, he had glass windows and doors [so] we could see him. He fell down the stairs and passed out,” said Carson.

The boys found a neighbour to get help, called 911 and stayed with the man until EHS arrived. He was home alone.

One of the responding paramedics was at the arena to award the boys with the BC EHS Good Samaritan award.

She said Benji and Carson’s actions helped save the patient's life who was later found to have an underlying medical condition.

The boys said the situation was scary and shocking, but they learnt from it.

“Always look out for people in your neighbourhood and just try to find people who can help,” said Benji.

Benji and Carson were each awarded with a plaque and a goody bag of items from BC EHS.

“This kind of bravery and willingness to help others is commendable,” said the awarding paramedic.