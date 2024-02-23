Daycare and student housing will open later this year at the Vernon campus of Okanagan College

Where once an empty field sat covered in weeds at Vernon's Okanagan College, a building has risen.

And later this year, that building will be a bustling student housing and daycare centre located in the heart of Vernon Campus.

Sasha Carter, manager of development for Foundation Okanagan College, said the project is on time and is expected to be completed “late this summer or early this fall.”

Along with 100 units for students, the Sunflower Childcare Centre will have space for 44 children.

“The operation of the centre will flow through Maven Lane,” said Carter, adding student parents can register on the Maven Lane website, however there is already a waiting list.

“We have known for a long time that providing our student parents with access to childcare and daycare – safe and affordable childcare and daycare – is a barrier that they face...priority will be for student parents,” she said.

“These are our neighbours, these are our friends, these are moms and dads who have chosen to come back to school and change the lives of their families and we are honoured to be able to do that for them here.”

Former student and single mother Sarina Parsons said the childcare facility will be a game changer for other parents pursuing an education.

“It's extremely important. When you don't feel you can trust who your child is with, it completely takes your focus away from your studies. You are constantly worrying and trying to get back to them as soon as you can,” she said in an earlier interview with Castanet.