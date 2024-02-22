Vernon's North Okanagan Hospice Society is looking for public input on its Hospice at Home program

Photo: Pixabay

North Okanagan Hospice Society is looking for public input on Hospice at Home care delivery.

The NOHS is seeking community feedback on the project that aims to enhance end-of-life care through collaboration and community involvement.

NOHS is planning to use its expertise to provide palliative end-of-life services within the client’s home, so they can better serve the needs of the community.

Three-quarters of Canadians say they want to die in their homes, yet just 15 per cent manage to do so, according to a 2018 report by the Canadian Institute for Health Information.

NOHS is looking for individuals in the community to take part in focus group who have experienced living with a life-limiting or palliative diagnosis, or being a family member of a person who has died an expected death in the past 36 months, at home, in hospital or in hospice.

“The information we gather from these individuals will help inform our direction with this important initiative for end-of-life care in the North Okanagan,” NOHS Executive Director Lisa Matthews said.

Developing “Hospice at Home” was identified as a key priority in the NOHS five-year strategic plan.

Potential participants may contact NOHS at [email protected].