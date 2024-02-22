Cultural Immersion Elementary School will allow Okanagan Indian Band to teach children about their history

Photo: Darren Handschuh A special ceremony was held Thursday for the for the official ground breaking for a new Okanagan Indian Band school.

For the first time in generations, the Okanagan Indian Band will be able to teach their children, their history.

A ground-breaking ceremony was held Thursday to officially start construction of the new OKIB Cultural Immersion Elementary School. When complete, the new facility will provide a safe and inclusive learning environment where students can embrace the Sqilxw language and culture as well as all forms of academic success.

Chief Byron Louis said the new school “means everything” to the band of 2,200 people.

“We will be able to teach our history, our language to our children,” Louis said. “A lot of people fail to realize there are thousands of years of history. We need to teach our people, our history.”

Louis said the OKIB had three day schools on its land, but the main purpose of those was to keep children out of the residential school system.

“We were doing it to try and keep our children in our communities, but we weren't absolutely successful,” Louis said. “They would control the curriculum and they would never educate our people beyond the third grade.”

OKIB member Bill Cohen has been a proponent of the school for years and the vital role it will play in the future of the North Okanagan community.

“Schooling hasn't been very good for our people. Residential schools and day schools were places where our own knowledge was not allowed,” Cohen said. “With our own school, we can change that, where our kids have a place to speak our language and learn our own knowledge that has been here for thousands of years. They will have access to all of the world knowledge too.”

The new school will replace the aging and outgrown cultural immersion school building with seven classrooms, gymnasium, library, kitchen, language, culture and administration areas to support the OKIB in expanding a culturally appropriate learning environment for the community's kindergarten to Grade 7 students.

Working in partnership with the community, the Government of Canada has committed $19.3 million to this important school project. The Okanagan Indian Band will contribute $2.85 million.

The new Okanagan Indian Band Cultural Immersion School is expected to open for students in September 2025.

“At the heart of our traditions, we Syilx nurture the roots of wisdom. Our Cultural Immersion School — nk?maplqs i? snm?am?ay?a?tn i? k?l sqilx?t?t — is a place where heritage becomes the compass guiding future leaders on a journey of knowledge, respect, and unity,” Louis said.