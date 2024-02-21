Coldstream residents have a chance to comment on the district's long-term financial plan.

Photo: Coldstream

Residents will have a chance to comment on the District of Coldstream's long-term financial plan.

The 2024-28 Financial Plan Bylaw is available for public viewing and consultation on the district’s website or for pick up at the Coldstream Municipal Office, 9901 Kalamalka Rd.

In-person consultation opportunities are being offered March 5 and 8 from 3 until 7 p.m. at the Coldstream Municipal Office.

Anyone who would like to provide written comment on the proposed bylaw can do so by emailing [email protected].

Comments must be submitted no later than March 11 at 4 p.m.