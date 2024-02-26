Keenan King to stand trial in Vernon Supreme Court on several charges

Photo: Castanet file photo

A North Okanagan man will be going to trial on a number of violent charges.

Keenan Alexander King appeared in Vernon court last week for a preliminary hearing on charges that include sexual assault, assault by choking and unlawful discharge of a firearm.

Damienne Darby BC Prosecution Service spokesperson said King was ordered to stand trial on all counts.

In December 2023, King elected to be tried by judge alone in BC Supreme Court. He will appear in court April 22 to set a trial date.

The charges stem from an incident on May 20, 2023, in Spallumcheen.