Michael Rodine will be in Vernon court on Feb. 29 on numerous charges surrounding a fatal crash

Photo: Castanet file photo

A Vernon man facing multiple charges in a deadly crash that killed two people will be back in a Vernon courtroom later this month.

Michael Rodine is charged with two counts of criminal negligence causing death, two counts of causing death while driving with a blood alcohol concentration above the legal limit, and two counts of impaired driving causing death.

Rodine will be in Supreme Court Feb. 29 for that purpose and to confirm the election of being tried by a Supreme Court judge without a jury.

The head-on collision resulted in the death of two grandparents on vacation in the Okanagan from Vancouver.

The crash happened in the early morning hours of Aug. 5, 2022, on Highway 97 near the Vernon Cadet Training Centre.