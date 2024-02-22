Vernon's Historic O'Keefe Ranch presenting old-fashioned melodrama

Photo: Historic O'Keefe Ranch

Handsome Mounties, long lost fathers, fur smugglers and dastardly deeds will take centre stage at Vernon's Historic O'Keefe Ranch.

The Canadian comedy Black Deeds in Whitehorse, of Trapped in the Yukon, is an old-fashioned melodrama is set in 1890s Yukon, where love and betrayal run as deep as the snow.

Audience members should come prepared to boo the villain, cheer the hero and sigh for the heroine in this family-friendly, audience participatory, one-of-a-kind dining experience.

The production takes place in the O'Keefe Ranch Saloon and includes a catered meal, with liquor for purchase, as well as complementary popcorn for throwing at the villain.

Show times are March 8 and 9, and March 15 to 24 at 6:30 p.m.

Tickets are $60 per person and include all fees and taxes.