Trial for men accused of Lumby home invasion, shooting opens without one accused

Photo: Tracey Prediger Trial a go despite no show of accused

The BC Supreme Court trial for two men accused of a home invasion robbery at gunpoint in Lumby in the fall of 2019 will continue even though one of the men failed to show.

Justice Gibb-Carlsey is proceeding without Stewart Wayne Tkachuk and considers the accused to have “deliberately absconded” from his own trial. On Tuesday, court heard how Tkachuk's electronic monitoring bracelet was found on a Vernon road and appears to have been cut off.

Tkachuk stands co-accused with Edward Scott Coghill on eight separate charges stemming from an alleged robbery on Dure Meadow Rd. on Sept. 18, 2019.

During Crown Counsel’s opening address, Brock Bellrichard told the judge he will be submitting evidence to prove the two men are responsible for breaking into a home while wearing masks, tying up the couple inside, and robbing them before shooting them both.

Bellrichard plans to submit photo and video evidence from the victim’s visit to the hospital after the ordeal.

One photo shows a blue piece of plastic that was removed from the male victim’s chest after he was treated for a suspected gunshot wound.

According to the BC Prosecution Service the two men are charged with the following eight offences:

breaking and entering a dwelling house and committing robbery therein

robbery with a firearm

discharging a firearm at two people with intent to wound, maim or disfigure them

intentionally discharging a firearm into or at a place, knowing or being reckless as to whether another person was present, or while being reckless as to the life or safety of another person

having their face masked with intent to commit an indictable offence

unlawful confinement

aggravated assault

unlicensed possession of a firearm

Tkachuk is also charged with possessing a firearm while being prohibited from doing so and could face additional charges after not showing up for his trial.

Coghill pleaded "not guilty" to all charges in court on Wednesday while Tkachuk pleaded "not guilty" during a December 2023 court appearance.

During the seven remaining days of the trial, the court is expected to hear testimony from a DNA expert, police involved in the case, and both victims.