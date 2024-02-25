Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre presents Axis Theatre’s Frog Belly Rat Bone

Axis Theatre’s Frog Belly Rat Bone is coming to Vernon.

Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre Spotlight 2023-24 Kids Series production incorporates handcrafted puppets and an original pop/rock musical score.

Frog Belly Rat Bone is adapted from the Candlewick Press book by Timothy Basil Ering, an artist known for his illustrations, fine art and children's books.

The show is narrated by two garbage collectors who tell the story of a special boy with a singular wish: to find a treasure.

The boy's discovery of a rusty tin box sets off an adventure in Cementland, leading to the creation of “Frog Belly Rat Bone,” a guard made of wet smelly socks, moldy old pillow stuffing, and scraggly wire. His patience pays off as Cementland transforms from a dark junk pile into a vibrant and colourful haven.

“I love how Axis Theatre stayed nicely close to my original story, with of course, their own witty and fun sense of humor written into the character's lines, personalities, and interactions,” said VDPAC’s artistic director Erin Kennedy.

This family-friendly production is an immersive experience for anyone three years of age and above. Audience members will get the chance to engage with the puppets up close during the interactive performance that encourages young audiences to become a part of the story, fostering a sense of participation, wonder and creativity.

Axis Theatre is well-known for its enriching productions for theatres and schools alike, engaging kids with immersive narratives. The company’s productions have been recognized with 21 Jessie Richardson Awards, a Betty Mitchell Award, and a Drama Desk Nomination, creating original physical theatre productions for the young and young at heart.

Through the character of Frog Belly, the production subtly teaches the importance of patience. The show imparts a valuable lesson on transforming challenges into beauty with inventive scenes, music, sound effects, puppetry, and visual elements with its set and props. The audience, kids and adults alike can expect an ‘edu-taining’ experience from this performance.

Tickets for the 45-minute long show are $12 and are available online of by calling 250-549-SHOW (7469).

The show takes place March 2 at 2 p.m.