Greater Vernon BC Winter Games Legacy Fund now taking applications for grant money

Photo: File photo

Applications are now being accepted for the Greater Vernon BC Winter Games Legacy Fund.

Local sport organizations and community initiatives in the Greater Vernon area are invited to apply for a portion of $200,000 in grant money.

The Legacy Fund is earmarked for projects that will carry on the legacy of the games and positively impact the Greater Vernon community for years to come.

The deadline for applications is March 10.

“I am so proud of how our community stepped up and pulled together to give participants the experience of a lifetime, but the celebration is not over yet,” said Nicky Dunlop, president of the Greater Vernon BC Winter Games.

“Our legacy committee is ready to accept applications and looks forward to hearing about all of the projects that will further impact our community in a positive and ongoing way.”

The fund was made possible through cash and in-kind donations from Friends of the Games and proceeds from the sale of Games merchandise.

The Greater Vernon BC Winter Games took place from March 23 to 26 last year. More than 1,500 volunteers came together to put on a once-in-a-life-time experience for more than 1,000 participants from every corner of British Columbia.