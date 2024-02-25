Plenty of things to do at Vernon's SilverStar Mountain Resort

It may not seem very wintery out there, but there is still plenty to do at the North Okanagan's favourite ski hill.

Along with Alpine and cross-country skiing, there are special events being held at SilverStar Mountain Resort in the coming weeks.

On March 9 and 10, SilverStar will show its pride when it teams up with Vernon Pride Society for a variety of pride events that encourage awareness for the 2SLGBTQIA+ community.

The weekend will feature a Pride Parade that will swoosh down the mountain and a Local Losers' live music production featuring DJ Miss Demeanor's bass and beats in the National Alpine Training Centre auditorium.

More events for the weekend are on the schedule to come.

Then from March 29 to April 7, the SEISMIC Festival returns for 10 days of spring skiing, and fun times for the entire family. The full schedule and line-up will be announced soon.

Guests can expect free live music on the new Nokian Tyres Community Stage in the Village, an après zone, barbecues and beer gardens.

Watch for unique culinary experiences, including wine dinners and paired tasting events, as well as art workshops, paint and sip nights, live comedy and film nights.

And of course, Silver Star's signature events, including the Timber Tour and the Sovereign to SilverStar Nordic Ski Marathon, also taking place during the festival.

The popular marathon will take place April 6 to 7.

Now in its third season, the event will feature several hundred participants over two days. It's Canada's third-largest loppet and the biggest in BC.

On March 30, the Tails on Trails Skijoring Event will bring skiers and their dogs together.

In partnership with Pooch Partners, Sovereign Lake Nordic Club will host the skijoring event for dog/human teams.