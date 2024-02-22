Work on Larkin reservoir means some Spallumcheen residents will be on a boil water advisory

Photo: Pexels

The Township of Spallumcheen is notifying residents of an upcoming boil water advisory.

Spallumcheen is advising residents of the Larkin Water Local Area Service that the Larkin reservoir will be undergoing cleaning as well as waterline flushing Feb. 26.

“It is standard practice that a boil water advisory is issued while this type of work is being completed to ensure public safety,” said a press release from the North Okanagan community.

The boil water advisory will be in place starting Feb. 26 and will remain in place until Interior Health is satisfied with water quality tests.

The township is anticipating the boil water advisory will remain in place until approximately March 8.

All water users in the Larkin Local Area Service, while on a boil water advisory, should follow the Centre for Disease Control (CDC) recommendations.

If possible, use alternate water sources such as bottled water during this time or bring tap water to a full rolling boil for one minute before use.

Additional guidelines from the CDC: