Work on Larkin reservoir means some Spallumcheen residents will be on a boil water advisory

The Township of Spallumcheen is notifying residents of an upcoming boil water advisory.
Spallumcheen is advising residents of the Larkin Water Local Area Service that the Larkin reservoir will be undergoing cleaning as well as waterline flushing Feb. 26.
“It is standard practice that a boil water advisory is issued while this type of work is being completed to ensure public safety,” said a press release from the North Okanagan community.
The boil water advisory will be in place starting Feb. 26 and will remain in place until Interior Health is satisfied with water quality tests.
The township is anticipating the boil water advisory will remain in place until approximately March 8.
All water users in the Larkin Local Area Service, while on a boil water advisory, should follow the Centre for Disease Control (CDC) recommendations.
If possible, use alternate water sources such as bottled water during this time or bring tap water to a full rolling boil for one minute before use.
Additional guidelines from the CDC:
- Use bottled or boiled water for drinking, and to prepare and cook food.
- If bottled water is not available, bring water to a full rolling boil for one minute. After boiling, allow the water to cool before use.
- Boil tap water even if it is filtered (for example, by a home water filter or a pitcher that filters water).
- Do not use water from any appliance connected to your water line, such as ice and water from a refrigerator.
- If you formula feed your child, provide ready-to-use formula, if possible.
- Be careful not to swallow any water when bathing or showering.
- Use caution when bathing babies and young children. Consider giving them a sponge bath to reduce the chance of them swallowing water.
- Brush teeth with boiled or bottled water. Do not use tap water that you have not boiled first.
- Household dishwashers generally are safe to use if the water reaches a final rinse temperature of at least 150 degrees Fahrenheit (66°Celsius), or the dishwater has a sanitizing cycle.
- Sanitize all baby bottles.
- To wash dishes by hand: Wash and rinse the dishes as you normally would using hot water. In a separate basin, add one teaspoon of unscented household liquid bleach for each gallon of warm water. Soak the rinsed dishes in the water for at least one minute. o Let the dishes air dry completely before using again.
- It is safe to wash clothes as usual.