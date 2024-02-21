Enderby will know on March 9 if it is a finalist in the 2024 Kraft Hockeyville contest

Photo: City of Enderby

And now we wait.

The nomination period for the 2024 Kraft Hockeyville contest has closed and the final four will be announced March 9.

And organizers are hoping Enderby will be one of them as their arena is in desperate need of upgrades.

Kaylee Wells has been helping to organize the nomination process and said the North Okanagan community received 299 nominations, 486 pictures and 428 notes which go towards total points that are used by the selection committee.

Wells said there were more than 3,000 nominations for communities across Canada.

The winning community will receive $250,000 for arena upgrades and will host an NHL pre-season game.

Three runner-up communities will receive $25,000 each.

Wells said there is no way of telling exactly how Enderby stacked up against other communities, but she is optimistic of the results.

“We were sort of tracking communities that we thought were the top leaders of it and we feel we were one of the leaders in Canada,” she said. “We are not sure we made it to the top four, but we are hopeful.”

Wells said should Enderby win the contest, they hope to leverage the prize money into other grants for the arena.

“We've had lots of support from surrounding communities,” Well said, adding the arena serves not only Enderby, but surrounding communities like Splatsin and outlying areas.

Following the nomination period, the winner of the final will be decided by the number overall votes they collect during the final phase of the contest.

The City of Enderby closed its arena for the season last month because of a problem with the refrigeration system.

A sudden increase in corrosion inside of the refrigeration system has led to a build-up of sediment affecting one of its critical components.

As a result, brine circulation pumps are drawing air into the system. If left unchecked, this causes deterioration in the system.