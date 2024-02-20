Warrant expected after accused fails to show at Vernon trial

Photo: Tracey Prediger Accused is a no-show for day one of trial

What was supposed to be the start of a nine-day trial in Vernon Supreme Court ended in an unexpected adjournment after one of the accused parties was a no-show.

Justice Gibb-Carlsey adjourned the proceedings Tuesday afternoon after Stewart Wayne Tkachuk failed to appear.

Both Edward Scott Coghill and Stewart Wayne Tkachuk are charged with a number of offences relating to an incident in Lumby in the fall of 2019.

Coghill was present in the courtroom, but Tkachuk was no where to be found. In fact, the court heard from Crown Counsel Piel Richard, who reported that Vernon RCMP found Tkachuk’s electronic bracelet Monday night on the side of a road.

Richard was told by police that the bracelet was found between Okanagan Avenue and Longacre drive before 9 p.m.

The device appeared to have been cut and run over by a vehicle.

Richard asked the court to consider Tkachuck's actions as "absconding," but Justice Gibb-Carlsey opted to adjourn the proceedings until the morning.

According to BC Prosecution Services, the two men are charged with the following eight offences.

breaking and entering a dwelling house and committing robbery therein

robbery with a firearm

discharging a firearm at two people with intent to wound, maim or disfigure them

intentionally discharging a firearm into or at a place, knowing or being reckless as to whether another person was present, or while being reckless as to the life or safety of another person

having their face masked with intent to commit an indictable offence

unlawful confinement

aggravated assault

unlicensed possession of a firearm

While the two men stand co-accused on all charges, Tkachuk faces an additional charge of possessing a firearm while being prohibited from doing so.

Although some court time has been lost, the trial will continue with or without Tkachuk and both the Crown and defence lawyers agree the days remaining will still allow for the submission of all evidence.