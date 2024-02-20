More international students than ever are studying in Vernon

Photo: SD 22 International Student Program reaches all time high with enrolment

The number of international full-time students studying with the Vernon school district has reached an all-time high.

A report prepared for Wednesday’s school board meeting shows 327 foreign students have chosen to learn with SD22 during this school year. 250 of those are full time. This is the highest enrolment in the history of the district's international student program.

South Korea, Germany, Japan and Mexico continue to be strong supporters of the program which hosts students from 18 different countries in 14 local schools.

The report says district staff will continue to develop growth and diversity in markets such as Brazil, France, Italy, Czech Republic, Denmark, Turkey, Philippines.

Over the past year the program has undergone a complete rebranding, improved staff levels and increased homestay program recruitment.

While the program is touting much success, the report prepared for trustees also points to a few troublesome trends.

Student mental health concerns remain high, and the time it takes some countries to produce visas and study permits can either delay student start times or result in complete denials.

The report also states there is an increased number of families applying for the international program, then converting their status to non fee-paying students.

Anyone interested in attending Wednesday’s board meeting is asked to join virtually. The link can be found on SD22’s website.