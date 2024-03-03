Have your say on Canada Day celebrations in Vernon at soceity's AGM

Photo: Castanet file photo

Anyone looking to have a say in Vernon's Canada Day celebrations will have their chance next month.

The North Okanagan Canada Day Society is hosting its annual general meeting on March 14 at 6:30 p.m. at the Vernon Community Arts Centre. The meeting aims to foster an inclusive dialogue around Canada Day celebrations and the nation's history, emphasizing community, reflection, and unity.

“The society will serve as a platform for community members to engage in meaningful conversations, embracing diverse perspectives and advocating for a more inclusive narrative of cultural events in our community,” reads a release from the society.

“We're looking for folks that would like to learn about participating in local societies, hosting events for the community and making connections in the community through volunteer opportunities.”

Anyone interested is encouraged to attend the AGM on March 14. The society says it’s looking to hear from new and old residents of the North Okanagan to create a more inclusive and compassionate society.

The North Okanagan Canada Day Society (NOCDS) is a non-profit organization dedicated to promoting and supporting the culture and events in the North Okanagan area, primarily Vernon.