Hiring fair taking place for summer job openings at Predator Ridge

Photo: Facebook/ Predator Ridge

In need a summer job but hoping to still have fun this summer?

Predator Ridge says look no further.

The resort is hosting a hiring fair Saturday and says its team will grow from 125 to 400 for the busy summer season.

The fair takes place Feb. 24 form 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., in the Main Lodge building. The resort encourages job seekers to “Choose Team Pred” so work doesn’t get in the way of Okanagan summer fun.

Workers are promised flexible shifts, resort lifestyle perks and a supportive culture.

Senior vice president Brad Pelletier says Predator Ridge has a “campus environment”.

“Every department here at Predator Ridge collaborates to deliver the iconic resort lifestyle we’re famous for, which offers a dynamic and multifaceted work environment. We offer a playground of unique career possibilities waiting to be explored - all in one vibrant location."

Jobs are available in all departments with more than 30 current openings, a full list of open positions can be found online here.

Interviews will be conducted on the spot, based on arrival, and do not require appointments.