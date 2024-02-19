OKIB chief says rental housing is fully occupied, eyes housing authority

Photo: Chelsey Mutter File photo from presentation on affordable housing project which added 16 rental units to OKIB community in spring 2023.

Rental housing is fully occupied at the Okanagan Indian Band, according to Chief Bryon Louis.

Though housing remains hard to come by, waitlists for OKIB members decreased slightly in February.

The Okanagan Indian Band released its February rental waitlist last week. The wait for the most popular unit – one bedroom – has decreased from 16 people waiting in December to 13 waiting in February.

“(There’s) a waitlist right across the board, and people who are looking at anything that's available — everything we have is currently occupied,” said Louis. “It doesn't matter if we have units in Winfield or Lake Country and on our reserve down there or up here; there’s no rental space available.”

It’s not just rental spaces that are hard to come by. Louis says only about three homes come up each year to be built, but those aren’t always accessible to people because they require a mortgage to obtain.

Louis says housing is something the band is always looking at.

“We'd really like to explore all options to where we can start creating some housing options for our members,” said Louis.

The band has looked at creating a housing authority, which would give the band more creativity in generating homes.

“With a housing authority, there's even a possibility of building homes off-reserve,” said Louis.

“And this is for people that are working in town that … have no intentions of actually living out here based on distance, based upon other factors, and it just simply makes more sense for them to live in urban settings.”

Louis said administration has been directed to look into the creation of the housing authority, but it’s still “waiting on that.”