Community comes together for family grieving toddler killed in Falkland

Photo: Facebook Screenshot of some raffle items

A family grieving the loss of their child has received a swell of community support.

A toddler just under three-years-old was hit and killed in Falkland at the end of January.

“Somehow it’s already been 2 weeks without him. My heart aches for my boy. I long to hold him and smell him and laugh with him,” said a public Facebook post from the toddler’s mom.

“My mind was quick to accept and find peace with it all, but as I settle into my body in the quiet moments now that everyone has left, it’s hard, really hard. Mornings are the hardest, waking up to another day without him.

“We are fooling ourselves to think tomorrow is guaranteed.”

Jessica Saunders hosted a raffle to raise funds for the family, she says the event raised over $3,000.

“We're organizing a virtual raffle to raise funds for the family who recently lost their toddler son tragically,” reads the Facebook event.

“Your support will make a meaningful difference, and together, we can offer comfort and assistance during this challenging period.”

Saunders said a number of local businesses donated items for the raffle totalling over $5,000 worth of products. Businesses included OKGN Ink Co., Lincoln Lanes, Touch Of Elegance Studio and Training, Elysium Acupuncture, and many more. A full list of businesses can be found on the Facebook event's discussion page.

The raffle draw took place on Feb. 9 and winners are picking up items.

"The amount of love and support has been incredible. I love that people will be getting healing sessions and all these blessings they wouldn’t have received otherwise. Thank you so much," commented the mom in the post drawing raffle winners.

Donations for the family are still being accepted and can be sent directly to [email protected].