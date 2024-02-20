Some Vernon businesses feeling the impact of labour shortage, others doing fine

Chelsey Mutter

The labour shortage is being felt by Vernon businesses and is a complicated issue, according to Dan Proulx with the Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce.

Proulx says he’s hearing from businesses that finding skilled workers remains a challenge. The sentiment was echoed by the City of Vernon after its business walk found one third of businesses say finding employees is difficult.

However, not every industry is feeling the crunch, some Vernon businesses say they aren’t struggling to fill jobs.

Owner of Kaleco Sustainable Clothing and Antler Menswear, Amanda Homeniuk says she hasn’t felt the shortage. Katie Dahl, who owns 1516 Pub & Grill, Wings and Italian Kitchen, says she’s also had no issue finding staff.

“We have a lot of long term staff everywhere. Always have resumes coming in and in the summer we always have past employees that went to school come back,” said Dahl.

Proulx says feedback from chamber members show skilled workers are difficult to find for some businesses.

“When we survey our membership, annually and semi-annually, the number one issue that comes up for them consistently is being able to have access to skilled workers,” said Proulx.

The Vernon population has grown, but the area has also attracted new business which is growing and expanding, and requires more employees.

A program helping address the shortage is the Rural North Immigration Pilot program which brings skilled immigrant workers to the North Okanagan. When asked about open jobs Leigha Horsfield with Community Futures said the number changes everyday.

“We do know that there's thousand’s of positions in our community that are going unfilled,” said Horsfield.

WorkBC currently has 444 open job listings on its website for the Vernon area alone.