Vernon father raising money to help son recover following head-on collision

Photo: GoFundMe

The family of a Vernon man involved in a head on collision have started a GoFundMe for expenses while he recovers.

Tim Edwards said his son was involved in a head-on collision and “got the worse of it”.

“He sustained a broken femur, broken wrist, ribs and collar bone, he also had to get plastic surgery on both hands as these are amongst some of the injuries he had obtained,” says the GoFundMe.

Edwards says his son is at Kelowna General Hospital with no timeline of when he’ll be discharged. He’s taken time off work to be there for his son while he recovers.

One person donated $500 and commented, “Isaiah, your body may be broken...but your spirit is strong. Strong enough that I know you will make it through this, glad you are still with us.”

Edwards says any donations are appreciated in these trying times. The funds will go towards expenses such as food, hotel stays, gas, etc.

As of Sunday afternoon the GoFundMe had raised $1,250.