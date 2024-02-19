Blind man wants sidewalk built in Vernon

Photo: Chelsey Mutter Sidewalk along Highway 6 stops just past World Heath & Fitness before starting again at Pottery Road

A local blind man is hoping to get a sidewalk built along Highway 6 in Vernon so he can safely navigate his way to run errands.

Roland Croteau says he’s contacted his member of parliament to get a sidewalk built from Pottery Road down to World Health and Fitness.

The stretch of road without a sidewalk is where Croteau used to walk to the mall area where his bank and pharmacy are. He says snow builds up on the stretch and forces him and his seeing eye dog to walk dangerously close to the highway.

He’s found an alternate route to use for now, but it’s much longer for him and his guide dog Dodger to walk.

Pottery road has a sidewalk leading up to Highway 6 and the sidewalk on Highway 6 starts just before the fitness centre, leaving about a block with no sidewalk.

“I did hear from our Member of Parliament and they're working on it, but they want the city to maintain it,” said Croteau. “They'll probably do it if the city will maintain it.”

The Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure said the safety of pedestrians and motorists is its top priority.

“Municipalities, not the ministry, are responsible for sidewalks next to highways within municipal boundaries,” said the ministry.

“We will follow up with the City of Vernon about working together towards a solution.”

Castanet reached out to the City of Vernon but did not receive a response at the time of publication.