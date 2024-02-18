Vernon Friends of the Library holds first selling event of the year

Photo: Facebook/Friends of the Library

A magazine sale is taking place at the Vernon branch of the Okanagan Regional Library.

The Vernon Friends of the Library is hosting its first sale of 2024. It’s to raise money for library programming and it's taking place at the Vernon ORL meeting room on Feb. 23 and 24.

Magazines are available for purchase by donation. Donated magazines and back issues from the library’s collection will be for sale.

“The Vernon Friends of the Library will be hosting their annual magazine sale, featuring magazines from 2022,” says a post to the Library’s website.

“Come on down and check out the amazing deals! All money is donated back to the library for programs.”

The Vernon Friends of the Library is a registered non-profit society formed in 1989 which holds multiple sales a year to raise money for the library. The groups biggest event is yet to come, a large book sale which happens on the first weekend in May each year.