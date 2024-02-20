Greater Vernon Cultural Centre needs $1 million commitment to proceed

Photo: RDNO

A $1 million commitment for the Vernon Cultural Centre will be up for discussion at a special Greater Vernon Advisory Committee meeting Wednesday.

A staff report about the schematic and design developments for the Greater Vernon Cultural Centre requests direction from the board.

“Revery Architecture has completed the indicative design and costing work for the Greater Vernon Cultural Centre and provided a proposal to complete the subsequent phases of architectural services,” reads the report.

“The terms outlined in the current contract with Revery provide for the ability of the RDNO to enter directly into contracted services for the next phases of architectural services, provided the proposal is acceptable."

The next stage of design would include pre-construction costing and geotechnical and environmental assessments.

The total project cost is slated at $41.9 million. The Regional District of North Okanagan has been approved to borrow $28 million and has kicked off a fundraising campaign for the remaining $13.9 million.

“The RDNO and its fundraising partners aim to have the remainder of the required funding by July 2024 to meet the target construction start date of September 2025,” reads the report.

The RDNO is hoping to receive a grant from Heritage Canada’s ‘Canada Cultural Spaces Fund’ which could potentially fund 50 per cent of the total design, construction administration and sub-consultants fees. The report estimates the project could receive $1.25 million if it is approved for the grant.

Two options are being presented to the board — make the $1 million commitment right away or defer the decision until July 2024.

“If the board chooses option 1 below, the $1 million commitment will need to be backstopped by reserves in the event that the grant application is not successful. In doing so, it places $1 million in reserves at risk should the project’s grant and fundraising targets not be met and the project does not proceed to construction.”

There are two reserves approved to support the next stage of design, the Greater Vernon Cultural Service Operating Reserve and the Greater Vernon Cultural Facilities Reserve, as of Dec 31, 2023 they sit at $267,000 and $1,007,000, respectively.

Read the full report here.