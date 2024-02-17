Vernon Tennis Association president Graham Cooper to receive Sport BC award

Photo: VTA

Vernon Tennis Association president Graham Cooper has been named to receive a Presidents' Award from Sport BC.

“Sport BC recognizes the importance of volunteers in sport. The significant role volunteers play in the sport sector is celebrated through Sport BC’s Presidents’ Awards,” Sport BC said in a press release.

“The Presidents’ Awards presented by Sports With Balls are given to volunteers from Sport BC member and partner organizations who demonstrate the spirit of volunteerism through the dedication, commitment, and tireless energy they give to their sport organizations.”

Cooper is one of 49 recipients who will be celebrated during Sport BC’s 56th Athlete of the Year Awards March 7.

The Vernon Tennis Association (VTA) was started in October 2008 to bring together tennis players of all skill levels within the Vernon area.

It offers both competitive and social tennis programs that are not currently available to players.

Presently the VTA operates adult and children’s programs from April to the end of September in partnership with Greater Vernon Parks, Recreation and Culture.

The association offers professional tennis instruction, tournament play and league competition to its membership, residents of Greater Vernon, and the surrounding area, as a means of enhancing community relations in general.

For more information on the VTA, click here.