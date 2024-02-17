BC Conservative Abbotsford South MLA said there are common concerns among the BC residents during stop in Vernon

Photo: Darren Handschuh BC Conservative MLA Bruce Banman chats with people at the Schubert Centre in Vernon.

Health care and drug crisis concerns have been a common theme for Bruce Banman.

The BC Conservative Abbotsford South MLA was the latest politician to visit Vernon, with members of the NDP and BC United Party already stopping in the region as all parties gear up for the October election.

Banman held meetings in several Interior communities and he said there are consistent concerns being expressed.

“The No. 1 concern people have is that health care is no longer working,” Banman said after a town hall meeting at the Schubert Centre.

Banman said one in five BC residents do not have a family doctor and 1.5 million people can not get in to see a specialist.

“We are watching emergency rooms being shut down randomly. It's a huge concern,” he said.

Banman also questioned the ruling NDP's handling of the toxic drug situation in the province.

“We are watching more and more people die. Every time the NDP government tries to do something those numbers go up,” he claimed.

The question of open drug use in public also came up.

“The NDP should have never have opened up the door that they did open up and now we have where you can go to a school or a park and openly use in public,” Banman said, adding people can smoke crack in public, but they can not “have a cold one.”

In January 2023, the NDP decriminalized the possession of small amounts of hard drugs, with some arguing that has lead to blatant open drug use.

Banman also touted the growth of the BC Conservatives in the province, saying they have 27 per cent support and are currently the second-most popular party in BC.