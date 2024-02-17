Vernon fire crews attended to fires in less than 12 hours Saturday

Photo: Darren Handschuh A garage caught fire on the 1400 block of Vernon's 39B Avenue Saturday afternoon.

UPDATE 3:52 p.m.

Vernon Fire Rescue Services (VFRS) responded to two separate and unrelated structure fires Saturday.

At approximately 4:30 a.m., firefighters were dispatched to a report of a structure fire in the 3300-block of 28th Avenue.

Upon arrival, crews discovered an out building on a property fully engulfed in flames.

Crews were able to quickly contain the fire, limiting damage. The file has been handed over to the RCMP.

At approximately 1:30 p.m. Saturday, firefighters were called to a structure fire in the 1400-block of 39b Avenue.

Upon arriving, crews discovered a fire on the exterior of a detached garage, with extension into the attic.

Crews were able to quickly extinguish the fire, containing the damage to a single structure.

The cause of the fire is undetermined, but is not considered suspicious. BC Ambulance Service and RCMP also attended. No injuries were reported.

“In both incidents, the fire was quickly brought under control,” said Deputy Chief Alan Hofsink. “Today is an example of the dedicated hard work and expertise of our members.”

ORIGINAL 1:40 p.m.

A garage caught fire in Vernon's East Hill area Saturday afternoon.

Just after 1 p.m., Vernon fire crews were called out to the fire on the 1400 block of 39B Avenue.

Castanet arrived at the scene at about 1:30 p.m. to find some smoke coming from the garage, but fire crews appear to have gotten a handle on the blaze.

Two firetrucks attended the scene along with an ambulance.

– with files from Darren Handschuh