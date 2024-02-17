Vernon fire crews attended a garage fire in the city's East Hill area Saturday

Photo: Darren Handschuh
A garage caught fire on the 1400 block of Vernon's 39B Avenue Saturday afternoon.
A garage caught fire in Vernon's East Hill area Saturday afternoon.
Just after 1 p.m., Vernon fire crews were called out to the fire on the 1400 block of 39B Avenue.
Castanet arrived at the scene at about 1:30 p.m. to find some smoke coming from the garage, but fire crews appear to have gotten a handle on the blaze.
Two firetrucks attended the scene along with an ambulance.
– with files from Darren Handschuh