Vernon fire crews attended a garage fire in the city's East Hill area Saturday

A garage caught fire in Vernon's East Hill area Saturday afternoon.

Just after 1 p.m., Vernon fire crews were called out to the fire on the 1400 block of 39B Avenue.

Castanet arrived at the scene at about 1:30 p.m. to find some smoke coming from the garage, but fire crews appear to have gotten a handle on the blaze.

Two firetrucks attended the scene along with an ambulance.

– with files from Darren Handschuh