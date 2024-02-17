Public invited to add their input to City of Armstrong's multi-year budget plans

Photo: Wikipedia

The public is being invited to have their say on the City of Armstrong multi-year budget.

“Council welcomes the public to participate in a public engagement session regarding the draft 2024 budget. This is an opportunity for the pubic to speak to council and make comments and recommendations regarding budget. Council and staff will be on hand to listen to all comments and take them into consideration when preparing the 2024-2028 Financial Plan,” said a post on the city website.

The public engagement session will take place at the regular council meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 20, at 5 p.m. in city hall, 3535 Bridge St.

The purpose of the five-year financial plan is to provide a budgetary framework for council to plan the management of resources, revenues, and expenditures.

In the budget report, staff is recommending the annual infrastructure levy, which was created in 2020 with the purpose of generating funds for future infrastructure projects, be increased from four per cent to 4.8 per cent in 2024.

“This adjustment has an impact of $8.25 on the average assessed house in 2024 but over the five year period of the budget, this small change allows the City to collect more than $136,200,” the report says.

