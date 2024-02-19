The Vernon Library hosting Sustainability Film Fest

The Sustainability Film Fest is back.

The Vernon Library is hosting the film festival that features “thought-provoking film watching and engaging discussion.”

This year's festival is co-sponsored by Vernon Permaculture and the Sustainable Environment Network Society.

The next movie, reFashioned, will be shown on Feb. 22.

In post-industrial Hong Kong, the landfills are close to capacity, neighbouring mainland China has closed the door on importing recycling from other countries and consumer purchasing fervour shows no signs of slowing down in the region. reFashioned follows the stories of three entrepreneurial innovators taking steps to motivate the fashion industry to evolve in the face of such adversity.

On Feb. 29, participants can watch To the End.

Filmed over four years of hope and crisis, To The End captures the emergence of a new generation of leaders and the movement behind the most sweeping climate change legislation in U.S. history. Award-winning director Rachel Lears follows four young women — Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, activist Varshini Prakash, climate policy writer Rhiana Gunn-Wright, and political strategist Alexandra Rojas — as they grapple with new challenges of leadership and power and work together to defend their generation’s right to a future.

From street protests to the halls of Congress, these leaders fight to shift the narrative around climate, revealing the crisis as an opportunity to build a better society. Including up-to-the-minute footage that culminates in 2022’s landmark climate bill, To The End lifts the veil on the battle for the future of our world, and gives audiences a front seat view of history in the making.