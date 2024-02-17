Enderby looking for nominations to advance to next round of Kraft Hockeyville 2024 contest

Photo: Hockeyville

Enderby is hoping to score some big bucks to fix up their aging arena.

And support is growing for the North Okanagan community that is collecting nominations for the Kraft Hockeyville 2024 contest.

The winner will be awarded $250,000 to spruce up their arena.

The City of Enderby closed its arena for the season last month because of a problem with the refrigeration system.

A sudden increase in corrosion inside of the refrigeration system has led to a build-up of sediment affecting one of its critical components.

As a result, brine circulation pumps are drawing air into the system. If left unchecked, this causes deterioration in the system.

The arena serves not only Enderby, but surrounding communities like Splatsin and outlying areas.

Until Feb. 18, the city — and competing communities across Canada — are in the “Nominate and Rally” phase of the contest where supporters can help the community of their choice score points to be selected as one of the four finalists, which will be announced on March 9.

Kaylee Wells is helping to promote Enderby in the contest and she is encouraging everyone to add their nomination.

“We need people to go on (the website) and put in nominations, notes and photos,” Wells said, adding people can also 'like' other nominations for Enderby, all of which generates points for the North Okanagan community.

People have until Feb. 18 to nominate Enderby. The short list of the top four communities will be released on March 9.

And if Enderby makes it to the final four, Wells said “that's when we would do the big rally and everyone goes on and votes as many times as they can. It becomes a popularity contest.”

Along with the financial prize, the winning community will host a NHL pre-season game.

Lumby won Hockeyville in 2016 and upgraded the Pat Duke Memorial Arena.

To earn points, residents can submit either a written or video story telling why the community’s arena should win Kraft Hockeyville 2024.

To tally rally points: