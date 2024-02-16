Vernon man could face lengthy prison sentence after pleading guilty to arson charge

Photo: File photo

A North Okanagan arsonist will find out next week whether he will spend the next two years in prison.

On the eve of his jury trial, Lorne Paananen entered a surprise guilty plea Monday to one count of arson. He was back in B.C. Supreme Court in Vernon on Friday while lawyers argued about sentencing.

Paananen, born on April 1981, was arrested and charged after setting fire to a Harwood-area townhouse in the summer of 2022.

He has been held in custody since his arrest.

During the day-long proceedings, Crown Counsel James Bagan laid out a number of similar cases where the defendant was given jail time.

Bagan said aggravating factors were Paananen's criminal record, his lack of remorse and lack of insight into the distress he caused others.

Paananen has already spent 577 days behind bars and Bagan said with time-and-a-half credit for time served, that amounts to 865 days — nearly 2.5 years of credit.

Bagan asked the court for an additional sentence of two years less day over and above the time he has already spent in jail, bringing total jail time to four and a half years.

Defence lawyer Nick Acker asked Paananen be sentenced to time served.

While addressing BC Supreme Court Justice Briana Hardwick, Acker pointed out his client is in his third year as an apprentice mechanic and noted Paananen has completed several programs while incarcerated.

Acker also pointed out that Paananen pleaded guilty to the arson damaging property charge, sparing a planned seven-day trial.

With a long beard and wearing a bright red corrections jumpsuit, Paananen briefly addressed the court from the prisoners dock where he said he was sorry for what he had done and for the impact it has had on his family.

After both defence and Crown counsel presented their cases, Hardwick said she needed some time to consider the evidence before her and ordered Paananen to return to court next week for sentencing.

Paananen is no stranger to the court system, having made appearances on incidents that are alleged to have happened in Chilliwack, Surrey, Kamloops, Langley, Kelowna and Vernon.

A search of B.C.'s Court Services Online portal reveals dozens of charges dating back to the early 2000s.

They include use of stolen credit cards, possession of stolen property, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, assault causing bodily harm in Langley, and making or possessing explosives in Kelowna in 2019.

Paananen was on probation for that crime when the Harwood fire happened.

He is slated to return to court for sentencing on Feb. 23.