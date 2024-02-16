Thursday's 'hold and secure' at Vernon Secondary due to a weapons complaint

Photo: Castanet

An 18-year-old was arrested near the Vernon Secondary School Thursday afternoon after police responded to a weapons complaint. The weapon ended up being a BB gun.

In a press release issued Friday, Vernon RCMP spokesperson Const. Chris Terleski said police were called to the school at about 12:40 p.m. after school staff learned a person in the school's parking lot may have a firearm.

Witnesses told school staff that the suspect had left in a vehicle, but the school was placed on a “hold and secure” out of an abundance of caution.

“Frontline officers responded to the school and area and quickly identified the suspect who was arrested without incident at another location,” Const. Terleski said. “Through their investigation, police determined the suspected firearm was a BB gun.”

Terleski said there has “not been any indication there was any direct threat to the safety of the school.”

“However, in response to any potential dangers, the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP and School District 22 will take any and all necessary action to ensure the safety of our students and schools,” he added.

“We are working closely in partnership with SD22 as we continue our investigation and want to thank everyone for their patience and co-operation as we worked to safely resolve the situation.”

The 18-year-old suspect was released from custody Thursday afternoon pending a future court appearance. Police continue to investigate, and it doesn't appear that any charges have been laid at this time.