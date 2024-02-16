Photo: Contributed

Another provincial politician is paying a visit to Vernon.

On the heels of provincial NDP and BC United Party officials stopping in the North Okanagan, Conservative Party of BC MLA Bruce Banman will be at the Schubert Centre for a meet and greet Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon.

“We are looking forward to hosting the MLA from Abbottsford South and giving the Vernon-Lumby constituents an opportunity to engage with one of the CPBC representatives in Legislature,” said Karen Christian.

Banman was elected MLA for Abbotsford South in 2020

He served as the mayor of Abbotsford from 2011 to 2014.