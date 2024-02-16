Okanagan Indian Band trying to join drinking water settlement

Photo: Castanet file phot

The Okanagan Indian Band is hoping to join the First Nations Drinking Water Settlement despite specifically being excluded from the settlement.

Chief Byron Louis says the band launched its own litigation, which meant it wasn’t a part of the class-action lawsuit.

“That one is just being held in abeyance to see if we can actually find a solution through the present settlement,” said Louis.

In December 2021, the courts approved an $8 billion settlement between Canada and certain First Nations with drinking water advisories lasting at least one year between Nov. 20, 1995, and June 20, 2021.

Louis says OKIB is in negotiations with the government to determine if the band’s separate litigation can be resolved through the drinking water settlement.

The deadline to apply for the drinking water settlement is March 7. Louis said the band is trying to find a resolution to their own case as the deadline for the national one looms.

Louis says there are issues not addressed in the drinking water settlement which need to be resolved.

“There (are) still some very serious outstanding issues that we haven't been able to come to agreement on. I'm hoping that we could have some type of resolution but we’re just waiting to see what comes out."

He’s unable to go into detail about the issues, as the band is entering negotiations with the government about them. Louis says he’s hoping for a resolution and a settlement.

The drinking water settlement Louis is hoping to join included $1.8 billion in compensation to impacted First Nations and individuals, and $50 million for individuals who experienced specified injuries due to the drinking water advisories.

According to the settlement website, individuals could receive up to $2,000 for each year under advisory, impacted First Nations will receive $500,000, and specified injury claims vary.

The settlement also included $6 billion for construction, upgrading, operation, and maintenance of water infrastructure on First Nations land.

The OKIB completed a major upgrade to its water system in spring 2023. It meant water from the six mile system was safe to drink after being under an advisory since May 2019. The federal government contributed $11.7 million towards the upgrades.