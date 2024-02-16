Vernon's Sovereign Lake Nordic Club generates millions of dollars a year for the region

Photo: Tracey Prediger Sovereign Lake Nordic Club's lodge.

Thousands of people a year visit the Sovereign Lake cross country ski trails and they are bringing a lot of money with them.

An economic impact study shows the Sovereign Lake Nordic Club (SLNC) contributes $5.2 million to the BC economy annually through club operations and associated tourism.

With nearly 50,000 seasonal day visits, four major annual events and trails drawing a growing number of skiers from across North America and beyond, the cross country ski area 20 minutes from Vernon is an economic driver for the region.

Sovereign also provides $900,000 in taxes to all levels of government annually.

“We are so excited to share how much the club has to offer the community,” said Cyndy Flores, board chair of the SLNC, the non-profit that operates a trail network and activities within Silver Star Provincial Park. “Some people might be surprised to learn what a destination we’ve become and the ripple effect that has on local tourism.”

The study, conducted by Lions Gate Consulting, shows the club’s operations and events bring dollars to local hotels, restaurants and equipment shops.

In the 2022-23 season alone, four major events — including two BC Winter Games events — drew 993 non-local participants.

With stays of three to five nights, that translates to 5,115 ‘person nights’ in Vernon accommodations, on top of spending at restaurants and ski shops.

On event days or days when many of the club’s 2,800 local members are out enjoying trails alongside visitors, the aging Sovereign Day Lodge quickly overflows.

It was built in 1993 and offers just 4,154-square-feet of floor space. Flores says having the numbers from the economic impact study will help make the case for a new day lodge.

“We have the best conditions and if we had the lodge to match, in addition to serving locals, we could be hosting national races and world championships. How exciting would that be for our community?” she said.

The study concluded that building a new day lodge could generate an additional $4 million in labour income, 37 jobs and $712,000 in taxes during construction.

With outstanding high-elevation snow conditions and world-class grooming, Canada’s largest cross-country ski club already attracts ski teams from across the continent for training — as well as more tourists.

“Just the other day I gave a trail map to a woman from Austria and she was taking it back to her cousin, who is coming here in April for the Sovereign 2 SilverStar Marathon,” said Wendy Shannon, general manager. “It’s an event people have come to love. For others, it’s the top- notch grooming.”