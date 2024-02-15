231157
Youth arrested following hold and secure in Vernon Secondary School

A young person has been arrested by RCMP following a brief hold and secure at Vernon Secondary School Thursday afternoon.

Supt. Christine Perkins says the youth is set to appear in court Friday, she did not specify if it was a student or not.

"Staff and students are safe, and a notice went home to the families," said Perkins.

Perkins said it was a "very brief" hold and secure. The exact details are not being shared with the public at this time.

Castanet has reached out to Vernon RCMP for more information.

