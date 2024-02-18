Vigils planned for Vernon, Kamloops and Kelowna to mark two years since Russia invaded Ukraine

Photo: The Canadian Press

Feb. 24 marks two years since Russia invaded Ukraine.

And vigils are planned in several communities to mark the solemn anniversary.

“On this day, we will pay tribute to the courage of the Ukrainian people and honour the memory of the thousands of innocent people murdered by Russia’s genocidal war of aggression against Ukraine. May the memory of the victims be eternal,” said Andrea Malysh, Ukrainian Canadian Congress Thompson Okanagan president, in a press release.

“The unprovoked and ferocious war that Russia has unleashed upon Ukraine is an evil unseen in Europe since World War II,” said Alexandra Chyczij, National President of the UCC. “The resources of the Free World must be marshalled in the defence of Ukraine’s liberty. If Putin succeeds with his assault on Ukraine, the light of freedom in Europe may be extinguished for a generation.”

Since the war started, Canada has welcomed more than 200,000 Ukrainians who have sought refuge from the war.

Donations to the Canada-Ukraine Foundation, which works in Ukraine to provide humanitarian assistance, are still being collected.

Vigils will be held on Feb. 24 in front of Kamloops City hall at 3 p.m., Vernon City Hall at 2 p.m. and Saints Peter and Paul Ukrainian Orthodox Church, 1935 Barlee Rd, Kelowna at 3:30 p.m.