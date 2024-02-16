BC Supreme Court sides with Human Rights Tribunal in Vernon Starbucks case

Photo: Business in Vancouver

A human rights complaint against employees at a Vernon Starbucks has been rejected by the BC Supreme Court.

Paris Tosen filed a BC Human Rights Tribunal claim that he “was discriminated against based on age, sex and sexual orientation...when he attended at Starbucks coffee shops.”

Tosen also claimed “employees at Starbucks treated him disrespectfully at two stores in the North Okanagan area, including gossiping and spreading rumours about him, ignoring him, and referring to him by such terms as “pedophile" or “pedo"; that he was referred to as a stalker; and on one occasion (an employee) spit in his coffee.

The Human Rights Tribunal tossed the complaint before it made it to hearing, ruling there was "no reasonable possibility" it would succeed.

Tosen asked for a judicial review of that ruling, but BC Supreme Court Justice Steven Wilson denied the request, which noted that Tosen had been declared a vexatious litigant following an unrelated case.

"I do accept that Mr. Tosen genuinely believes that his assumptions of what happened are wholly factual. However, the tribunal member was entitled to evaluate the quality of the evidence that would be available if the matter were to proceed to a full hearing. It has not been demonstrated that her decision was patently unreasonable," Wilson ruled.

Wilson's report states Tosen believes “he is the victim of a smear campaign by organized criminal gangs. He believes this campaign is at the root of his treatment by the employees.

“The common thread running through all of Mr. Tosen’s various claims is his allegation that gang members and organized crime syndicates are negatively impacting him, including breaking into his home and making voyeuristic recordings. He made the same allegations in (a different case) that ultimately” led to the declaration that Tosen is a vexatious litigant.

“The only evidence Mr. Tosen has provided in support of this contention is based on hearsay evidence in his affidavit,” Wilson wrote, adding documents sought from police “amount to nothing more than the proverbial 'fishing expedition.' I am satisfied that there was little to no chance that the Vernon RCMP would have been ordered to produce anything."

“In all of the circumstances, I am satisfied that the applicant’s proposed judicial review of the HRT decision would be doomed to fail. It follows that his application for leave to file his petition is denied," Wilson ruled.