2023 Okanagan Military Tattoo will be shown at Vernon's Towne Theatre

The Okanagan Military Tattoo is coming to the Towne Theatre.

Last year, the OMT received grant money to film the entire show held at Kal Tire Place.

And on Saturday 'Unite Our World' will be shown at the downtown Vernon theatre.

Doors open at 6 with the movie being shown at 7 p.m.

Norm Crerar, tattoo organizer, said there will also be some light entertainment and other activities at at the theatre.

Crerar said in 2023, the OMT received $16,000 to install a video system that was used to show the performers in action on two large screens.

That video was recorded, edited and turned into a full-length feature movie.

Crerar said there will be some of the performers from the 2023 show and some performers gearing up for the 2024 show at the Towne Theatre.

Lt. Ben Van Slyke, music director for the Royal Canadian Navy Band, will also be in attendance.

Tickets for the movie are $10.

There are changes for the OMT this year.

The 2024 tattoo, The Sounds of Celebration, is moving to May 25 and 26 from its usual date in late July.

Crerar said the move was decided upon to avoid potential impact from summer wildfires

“We have experienced fires in the middle of the summer and that keeps people away and is hard on the performers,” said Crerar, adding Kal Tire Place is also the North Okanagan evacuation centre in the event of an emergency like a wildfire

Crerar noted many locals are also out of the area on summer vacation in July, so the decision was made to move the show to the earlier dates.

Past tattoos have had bands from the Cadet Summer Training Centre perform, but that will not be possible with the date change.

However, Crerar said there are more than 500 active cadets in the region, so they will still have a strong presence in the shows.

“We will be having drill teams perform,” said Crerar.

For more information on the tattoo and to purchase tickets, click here.