Air quality advisory for Vernon still in effect

Photo: Darren Handschuh

The air up there is still not good.

The air quality advisory issued Wednesday by the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change Strategy in collaboration with the Interior Health Authority remains in effect due to high concentrations of coarse particulate matter that are expected to persist until there is precipitation, dust suppression or a change in traffic patterns.

Levels tend to be highest around busy roads and industrial operations.

Exposure is particularly a concern for individuals with chronic conditions such as asthma, COPD, heart disease, and diabetes; respiratory infections such as COVID-19, pregnant women, infants and older adults.

Persons with chronic underlying medical conditions or acute infections should postpone or reduce strenuous exercise until the advisory is lifted.

Anyone experiencing symptoms such as continuing eye or throat irritation, chest discomfort, shortness of breath, cough or wheezing, should follow the advice of their health care provider. Staying indoors helps to reduce particulate matter exposure.