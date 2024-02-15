Women's hockey is growing rapidly in the Thompson-Okanagan region

Photo: Greater Vernon Minor Hockey Association

Girl's hockey keeps growing in Vernon.

It has grown so rapidly, Hockey Canada did a feature piece on North Okanagan female hockey players.

“Two years ago, the Greater Vernon Minor Hockey Association (GVMHA) decided to make growing women’s hockey a priority. Thanks to initiatives like Esso Fun Days and coaching programs, the growth has been significant,” the article by Shannon Coulter reads.

“Let’s put that growth into perspective: Last year, Vernon had U9, U11 and U15 girls’ teams. This year, the association has girls’ teams in every division except U18, which will be operating next year once the U15 players graduate — an estimated growth of 100 more girls lacing up their skates in the region.”

And some of the best female players in the land will be in the Okanagan when Vernon hosts the Women’s U18 National Club Championship Esso Cup April 21-27, at Kal Tire Place.

The host Thompson-Okanagan Lakers will face the Atlantic champions in the opening round of play.

Women's hockey has steadily grown in popularity for years, kick-started by the Canadian women's hockey team winning three gold and one silver medal at the Winter Olympics.

Team captain Haley Wickenheiser became a role model for many aspiring female players. Wickenheiser was named MVP for two of the four Olympics she played in.

Female players now have their own league, the Professional Women's Hockey League.

To read the full Hockey Canada article, click here.