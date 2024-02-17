Wonderheads’ award-winning The Wilds at the Vernon & District Performing Arts Centre

Something wild is going to happen in Vernon.

Described as “Pixar-meets-Miyazaki-meets-Jim Henson,” Wonderheads’ award-winning The Wilds, is set to take audiences on a heart-filled quest Feb. 29.

Vernon & District Performing Arts Centre presents the final performance of 2023-24 Spotlight Season’s Theatre Series.

When Wendell discovers his wife, Tilda, and their beloved tree have vanished from their backyard, he must risk everything to venture into the nearby forest to bring them home.

Confronted with shifting landscapes, unusual creatures and a mysterious lurking presence, Wendell soon learns the key to finding Tilda is to first unlock the mystery of The Wilds.

Charming and profoundly touching, this wordless, award-winning show, characterized as “living animation” features Wonderheads’ signature masks, whimsical puppetry and enchanting music.

“The Wonderheads are masterful visual storytellers. Their wordless performances are sweet, evocative and magical,” says VDPAC Artistic Director Erin Kennedy.

The Wilds features Pedro M. Siqueira as Wendell and Loreto Espinoza as Tilda and the Creatures of the Wilds. Audiences can expect to encounter performers in handcrafted masks that reveal profound, funny and heartwarming depths. This production touches on themes of grief, loss, and love. Recommended for a general audience ages eight and up.

Wonderheads is a multi award-winning physical theatre company specializing in mask performance and visual storytelling.

Established by Co-Founding 'Heads' Kate Braidwood and Andrew Phoenix, the company is driven by a mission to ignite the imagination. Braidwood is a multi-faceted artist and professional mask maker, dedicated to creating original, physically-driven work. Phoenix is a versatile artist and teacher, infusing the stage with a passion for originality and innovation.

Braidwood embraces the ‘live-action Pixar’ comparison often used to describe the company’s work, “It’s a real compliment because, like Pixar, we set out to create entertaining and enchanting shows that resonate with all ages.” Phoenix says. “This show reflects our passion for exploring profound themes through a fantastical lens, and we’re aiming to make each audience member laugh, cry, and gasp with wonder.”

Tickets for the at 7:30 p.m. show are $30 for Adults, $27 for seniors and $25 for students and are available online or by calling 250-549-SHOW (7469). The performance is 60 minutes with no intermission.