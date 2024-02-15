Vernon family continues to feel community support following son's tragic accident

Chelsey Mutter

A Vernon family has received a brand new, clean window thanks to continued community support.

After Declan Arthur suffered an ATV rollover accident that left him seriously injured, the Arthur family needed to update their home for him to live in. It’s been about 20 months since Declan was brought home but renovations remain ongoing and community support is still coming.

“My son, due to his injury, can’t regulate his body temperature so we have to be very careful with what we do,” said Gord Arthur, Declan’s father.

The family had been dealing with an old window that was causing health concerns due to mould and mildew. The window also meant Declan couldn’t sit in the family living room because of the window’s inability to block out the cold.

Other windows in the home had been previously updated and replaced by Gord, but the big living room window was too big a job for him to tackle alone.

KT Fairglass and Milgard donated a new window, and installation, as part of their Community Give Back Project.

Todd Embley, KT Fairglass owner, said he was happy to see the project underway and help a family so deserving. Craig Rasmussen, a sales rep with Milgard, said it was touching to see the work be done, and the company will continue to be a part of the community giveback program.

“It’s so nice to be able to do something for the community, especially a family in need and (to) be able to do a small thing really does touch the heart,” said Rasmussen.

The Arthur family continues to struggle following Declan’s accident, he requires 24/7 care and two people looking after him. Gord is unable to return to work and Declan’s situation changes day by day.

Gord says he hesitated to accept the window when Embley first reached out. The family has received community help in the past, including on a GoFundMe which raised $17,921.

“We don’t want to overextend ourselves and be begging because that’s not the type of people that we are,” explained Gord. "But with the community, and the amount of support, we understand now that the community wants to help and we’re very thankful for it because we wouldn’t be in the situation that we’re in without the help of the community.”

The window and installation was valued at over $2,000 to complete for the family. Embley says he’d like to be able to help more and donate to others in need in the community, aiming for one a month. People wanting to nominate someone can reach out to [email protected].