Interior Health warning of potentially deadly drug in Vernon

Photo: Interior Health

A drug alert has been issued for Vernon.

Interior Health warns a drug being sold as 'down' is actually undiluted fentanyl and could be deadly.

According to IH, the drug poses an “extreme overdose risk” and a “very high risk of fatal overdose.”

IH said multiple overdoses have been reported in relation to down.

“This substance could easily be mistaken for another drug like meth, ketamine or MDMA,” said the IH alert.

Down looks like clear crystals.

IH advises users to have their drugs checked before using them, carry naloxone and know how to administer it, never use alone and start with a small amount and space out the doses taken.