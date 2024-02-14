Armstrong winery operator hopeful crop survived cold winter with hardy grapes

Photo: Edge of the Earth

While many Okanagan wineries are reeling from a winter cold snap, Russ Niles is looking at his grape vines with optimism.

It is feared the January cold snap, that saw temperatures drop below -20C for several days in a row, decimated grape crops throughout the valley.

Wine Growers BC CEO Miles Prodan says the impact on vineyards could be “catastrophic.”

However, Niles, who has been operating Edge of the Earth Winery near Armstrong for more than 20 years, planted a much hardier variety of grapes on his two-acre orchard.

“Most of the grapes that we grow are a French hybrid called Marechal Foch,” said Niles. “We chose that for their cold hardiness because we are a little bit north, so it was a little bit of insurance for us.”

Niles said there is no guarantee his grapes will be unharmed, but he is optimistic that come spring, the vines will sprout.

“We think we got to -27C here and that is kind of right in the area where it starts to get iffy for Marechal Foch,” Niles said, adding the buds currently look green “so I am hopeful."

“Plants that I thought were dead last year came to life and it got pretty cold last year too and we still got half to three-quarters of a crop so I am a bit optimistic, but you have to be because it's farming.”

Niles is concerned last year's cold snap weakened the grape vines, so they may more susceptible to damage from the recent cold snap, but he will have a more accurate picture in the coming weeks.

“We are going to change the trellising method in the vineyard and make it so we can protect the vines better for the winter,” Niles said. “Two [cold winters] in a row is the beginning of a trend.”

Niles said a few other local vineyards have also planted more hardy hybrid grapes.