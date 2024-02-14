District of Coldstream to allow members to appear at meeting electronically

Photo: Castanet file photo

Coldstream councillors who are unable to attend meetings in person, will now be able meet electronically.

At their Feb. 12 meeting, Coldstream council adopted amendments to their council procedure bylaw that will expand their ability to participate electronically at council, committee and other meetings.

Members may participate electronically if the member is on a medical leave or if participation is necessary to preserve quorum.

Members can attend electronically to a maximum of four consecutive council meetings, unless otherwise authorized by council

No more than two members at one time may participate electronically at a meeting unless authorized by council.

Council also agreed to hold two meetings per year in Lavington, with the first to be held on March 11, in the Lavington Fire Hall.