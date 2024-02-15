Rural & Northern Immigration Pilot program helps worker shortage in Vernon

Photo: City of Vernon

A North Okanagan immigration program will continue to tackle the worker shortage.

Leigha Horsfield, Community Futures executive director, says the deadline to recommend applicants has been extended from early February to the end of July.

But with the current volume of applications, the extension might not mean a swell of new applications will be accepted for the Rural & Northern Immigration Pilot program.

“I'm not totally sure that we'll be able to fully accept applications for that long because, you know, we're, we're definitely overrun with applications,” said Horsfield. “We'll definitely be able to process a few more folks in the next couple months.”

Horsfield says the program has been a “smashing success" and is helping tackle the workers shortage. She estimates 87 per cent of participants stay in the North Okanagan.

“We've been able to fill positions in priority sectors, like health care, trades, child care, social service, through this program, that has made a significant impact in our ability to address some of the labour shortages,” said Horsfield.

“I think to date, in this program, we're at about 750 individual applicants that have been approved. When you factor in accompanying spouses and working-age children, we're in the thousands of people who are filling labour gaps in our region.”

Community Futures partnered with Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada to offer the program which creates a path to permanent residence for skilled foreign workers in the North Okanagan.

It’s been four years since RNIP’s inception in February 2020. The official end date for the pilot is Aug. 31, and applicants have until then to submit their documentation. Horsfield says the government has indicated it hopes to continue the program.

“I think that the region has a really good chance of being part of the permanent program but I can’t say for sure,” said Horsfield.

“We don't know what the parameters are. We don't know if there's any funding associated with it. Because right now, the IRCC provided no funding to support the programs, we've had to seek out external funding to be able to resource it.”

She’s unsure if current funding providers would be willing and able to maintain funding if RNIP were to continue.

Horsfield said the program has not been without its challenges, as with any immigration program they need to watch for exploitation. Overall, she says, RNIP is not without issue but is primarily positive.